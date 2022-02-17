Emergency Committee speeds up preparations for 7M in Bata

The Vice-President of the Republic wants to ensure that no mortal victim of 7M has not been compensated. The Emergencies Committee, led by H. E. Nguema Obiang Mangue, agreed to release 672 million to compensate the families of those who died in Bata as a result of the Nkoantoma catastrophe, before the first anniversary of 7M.

To do that, he once again called the members of the National Emergencies Committee, with the aim of discovering, on the one hand, the total number of people to compensate, and the sum that each one would receive. On the other hand, they looked at the budget of millions that will be presented to the Government in the near future.

There is a desire to compensate the families of the 84 mortal victims identified to date, and those who lost a limb during the series of explosions that destroyed the Nkoantoma Rapid Intervention Military Base and adjacent neighbourhoods.

During the meeting, which took place at the People’s Palace in the Equatoguinean capital, Nguema Obiang Mangue set out before those present the need to urgently renovate the official buildings that were affected by the 7th March tragedy in the economic capital of the country, as had been done with the private housing and educational centres.

Equatorial Guinea mourned over one hundred of their compatriots in a tragedy the likes of which had never been seen before in the history of the country. For that reason, the Vice-President of the Republic urged the Committee, with indispensable transparency and rigour, to carry out the work of identifying the deceased.

The Government member wants no family member to go without compensation, which will be paid by the Executive before 7th March in Bata.

