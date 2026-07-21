Latin America’s growing importance in global real estate is driving demand for stronger cross-border connections, local expertise and trusted partnerships

eXp Realty Expands Investment in Latin America with First Spanish-Language eXpcon Latin America’s growing importance in global real estate is driving demand for stronger cross-border connections, local expertise and trusted partnerships.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eXp Realty®, the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet and the core subsidiary of AGNT, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGNT), today shared additional details of eXpcon Medellín, taking place April 6–8, 2027.

The event will mark the first eXpcon to be held in Latin America and the first to be presented entirely in Spanish, underscoring the growing importance of the Central America, Latin America and Caribbean (CALA) region within eXp’s global network.

As more buyers from the United States and Canada look beyond their home markets for investment properties, second homes and relocation opportunities, the ability to navigate cross-border transactions and build trusted local partnerships has become increasingly valuable. eXp Realty currently operates across eight CALA markets: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Puerto Rico. eXpcon Medellín brings agents together with market experts from across Latin America to strengthen those connections and better serve clients with real estate goals that extend beyond their home markets.

“CALA represents some of the most driven, entrepreneurial agents in our entire network,” said Felix Bravo, Managing Director of eXp International. “The lines between local and international real estate continue to blur. Our agents are increasingly serving clients whose goals extend beyond a single city or country. Bringing eXpcon to Latin America and presenting it entirely in Spanish is an investment in helping them build the knowledge, relationships and market expertise they’ll need for the future.”

For agents throughout North America and beyond, eXpcon Medellín offers a unique opportunity to experience one of the world’s most dynamic real estate regions firsthand. The event is designed to help attendees better understand emerging markets, strengthen referral networks and uncover new opportunities to serve clients with real estate interests throughout Latin America.

“Latin America is playing an increasingly important role in global real estate,” said Virginia Restrepo, CALA Regional Director at eXp International. “For years, our agents have traveled the world to learn from others. Now it’s our turn to welcome the world to Latin America and showcase the innovation, expertise and entrepreneurial spirit shaping the future of real estate across our markets. Presenting eXpcon entirely in Spanish ensures those conversations are authentic to the people and communities driving that momentum.”

The three-day conference will feature keynote speakers, business and leadership education, networking opportunities and region-specific programming, all presented in Spanish.

Early bird registration is now open at expconintl.exprealty.com. eXplorer Passes are also available for non-eXp agents interested in experiencing the company’s collaborative model firsthand.

About AGNT, Inc. (AGNT)

Built by Agents. Built for Agents. AGNT, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGNT) is the global parent company of eXp Realty®, the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet, NextHome, Inc., an award-winning national real estate franchise, FrameVR.io, a virtual collaboration platform, and SUCCESS® Enterprises, a leading personal development and media brand for entrepreneurs. Together, the AGNT platform provides a world-class multi-model operating system empowering independent agents, franchise owners, and team leaders across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South Africa. As a publicly traded company, AGNT, Inc. prioritizes transparency, innovation, and long-term value for agents, franchise owners, staff, and shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding eXpcon Medellín, the Company’s continued expansion in the CALA region, and the anticipated timing, programming, and benefits of the event. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include the Company’s ability to attract and retain agents and expand its network across CALA and other international markets, risks associated with operating in foreign jurisdictions, including currency fluctuations, political and economic instability, and differing regulatory or legal requirements, general real estate market fluctuations, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Relations Contact:

AGNT, Inc.

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a4d6c91-d13a-4e73-ae75-8d2927b71dd6

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