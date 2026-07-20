The world’s most-followed TikTok creator, Khaby Lame, joins Holafly as Global Brand Ambassador

Khaby Lame using a Holafly eSIM to stay connected while travelling through an airport.

DUBLIN, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For years, Khaby Lame has built a global audience around a clear principle: why make something complicated when it can be easy?

Without saying a word, the world’s most-followed TikTok creator became one of the internet’s most recognisable personalities by exposing unnecessarily complicated solutions and replacing them with simpler, more obvious ones. Today, that philosophy forms the foundation of a new partnership with Holafly, the global leader in travel eSIMs, where Khaby joins as the company’s Global Brand Ambassador.

The partnership brings together two brands that have built their success around making everyday experiences easier. While Khaby became a global phenomenon by dismantling unnecessary complexity, Holafly has spent years helping travelers stay connected abroad without the traditional frustrations associated with roaming charges.

Despite the digital transformation of travel, staying connected abroad remains one of the last unresolved challenges of international travel, with millions of people still arriving in new countries searching for local SIM cards, relying on public Wi-Fi or worrying about roaming costs.

Holafly was built to change that. By allowing travelers to activate mobile data before departure and connect within minutes of arriving at their destination, the company has simplified a process that was long accepted as an unavoidable inconvenience.

The partnership comes at a time when convenience has become one of the main expectations of modern travel. Travelers can book flights, accommodation, transportation and experiences from their smartphones in seconds, yet crossing a border can still result in losing access to the services, information and communication tools they rely on every day.

The partnership builds on an existing connection with the brand, as Khaby has used Holafly while travelling internationally. As someone whose work regularly takes him across countries and continents, and who has built a global audience by promoting simplicity, staying connected easily makes the collaboration a natural fit.

“Khaby became a global phenomenon by reminding people that the simplest solution is often the best one,” said Daniela Prado, Brand Director at Holafly. “When we examined what makes his content resonate with hundreds of millions of people around the world, we recognised that it reflects exactly what travelers expect today. Whether they are booking a flight, navigating a new city or staying in touch with family and colleagues, people value experiences that feel seamless, intuitive and dependable.”

With more than 25 million eSIMs sold worldwide and coverage across more than 200 destinations, Holafly stands as one of the most recognised brands in the travel technology sector. The partnership with a creator whose audience spans virtually every major travel market reflects the company’s growing global ambitions. Watch the campaign video here .

With more than 160 million followers on TikTok, Khaby’s appeal transcends languages, cultures and borders, positioning him as a natural fit for a company that helps millions of people navigate the world with greater confidence. Together, the partnership is anchored in a belief shared by both brands: travel is complicated enough already.

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