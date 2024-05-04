Farmers receives free coconut seedlings at Biakoye District



Over 35,000?coconut seedlings have been distributed to farmers in the Biakoye District Assembly through the Department of Local Government and Rural Development.

The initiative, under the Planting for Export and Rural Development, is to boost cash crop production and export which ultimately translate into revenue generation.

The Planting for Export and Rural Development is a decentralized national tree crop programme to promote rural economic growth and improve household incomes of farmers through the provision of certified improved seedlings.

Madame Millicent Kabuki, the District Chief Executive (DCE), said the Assembly considered coconut under the initiative to be the most suitable cash crop after considering the weather conditions and the soil in the district.

She gave the initiative’s benefits, which included revenue generation through export and income for farmers.

‘These coconut seedlings are expected to be harvested by 3- years after planting, adding she look forward to boosting agriculture within

the district as the produce will be exported to generate income,’ she told the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

Reverend Harrison Worlasi Adorblosu, District Director of Agriculture asked farmers to accept coconut farming as a rewarding venture, hence, the Assembly’s resolve to make farming attractive to the youth to reduce unemployment in Biakoye District.

He advised farmers to heed to the education and directives of their Extension Agents to help improve their farm yields and income.

Mr Adorblosu cautioned the beneficiaries to take proper care of the seedlings from grasscutter and other animals that could destroy the coconut seedlings, adding that, the farmers should not apply unapproved chemicals that can cause the seedlings to die prematurely.

Some farmers thanked the Government and the Assembly for this kind gesture which will keep them busy and improve their livelihood.

Source: Ghana News Agency