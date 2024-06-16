

Ouagadougou: Young people from the Samandin 1 neighborhood of Ouagadougou, led by Serge Ilboudo, handed over three tons of cement and five wheelbarrows on Saturday in support of the Faso Mªbo initiative, led by the President of Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traor©.





According to Burkina Information Agency, the endogenous development policy, based on the mobilization of the sons and daughters of Burkina Faso and implemented by Captain Ibrahim Traor©, enjoys broad support from all sectors of the nation. The Faso Mªbo initiative thus records numerous contributions on a daily basis.





This Saturday, August 23, young people from Samandin 1, wearing T-shirts bearing the image of the leader of the Popular and Progressive Revolution, spoke from the heart. On site, they lent a hand to the workers of Faso Mªbo before handing over their donation of three tonnes of cement and five wheelbarrows.





‘We fully support the development and sovereignty initiatives launched by His Excellency the President of Faso. This is why we, the young people of Samandin 1, have decided to make our modest contribution to participate in the work of rebuilding and building our beautiful country,’ declared the group’s spokesperson, lawyer Serge Ilboudo, working at the firm of Alexis Ilboudo.





The lawyer urged all Burkinabe, each according to their means, to take ownership of Faso Mªbo as well as the other presidential development programs. In conclusion, Mr. Serge Ilboudo paid a vibrant tribute to the fighting forces deployed on the ground for territorial reconquest for the return of peace and security throughout Burkina Faso.

