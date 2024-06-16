

Ouagadougou: The Espoir Theater Troupe, based in Sambin-barrage in Ouagadougou, concluded the 6th edition of its “theater expression holiday camp” this past Saturday. The camp, which hosted campers aged 5 to 15 for a period of 21 days, aimed to equip the participants with skills in theatrical techniques, traditional dance, choreography, and recitals. The initiative seeks to nurture the next generation of theater artists.





According to Burkina Information Agency, the event brought together 60 children from August 2 to 23, 2023, at the Th©Stre de l’Espoir headquarters, focusing on the theme “Patriotism, a factor of social cohesion and peace.” Under the guidance of Hippolyte Ouangrawa, also known as M’Ba Bouanga, the camp aimed to instill values of patriotism, solidarity, and peace among the young participants, ensuring a resilient and prosperous future for Burkina Faso.





M’Ba Bouanga, the promoter of the Theater of Hope, stated that the program was designed to pass on the knowledge and skills accumulated since his youth. The camp, referred to as “Bombi” meaning donkeys, served as a platform for instructors to share their experiences, with the hope of shaping the future builders of the nation through theatrical disciplines.





He emphasized the importance of the youth in nation-building, highlighting that the theme of patriotism, social cohesion, and peace is crucial for the development of the Burkinabe nation. “Children must build Faso with smiles, joy, and determination,” he remarked.





Donald Soudr©, the patron of the 6th edition, expressed his support for the initiative, recognizing the significant contributions of M’Ba Bouanga in the field of theater. He stated that supporting someone of such caliber is an honor, as every child represents a treasure for the country. Soudr© also highlighted the responsibility of parents to guide children in embodying the values necessary for national prosperity.





One of the young participants, Askiel Kambou, shared his experience, mentioning that he learned to dance, draw, and read during the camp. He encouraged other children to join the camp, describing it as a place of relaxation and learning.





The closing ceremony included the presentation of certificates of thanks and recognition to the technical and financial partners who have supported the Espoir Theatre Troupe’s mission.

