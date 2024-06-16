

Ouagadougou: The graduation ceremony for the first class of the Faso Mªbo Holiday Camp, referred to as “Sembdo,” was held on Saturday morning at Marien N’GOUABI High School. Comprising 410 campers, the ‘S©mbdo’ promotion, meaning “the good seed” in the official Moor© language, represents the inaugural cohort of the Faso Mªbo holiday camp, organized for the benefit of children.





According to Burkina Information Agency, the campers underwent ten days of training focused on military instruction, civic and moral education, manual work, and community living. The “Sembdo” promotion participants expressed their readiness to contribute to the development of an exemplary Burkinabe society, aligning with the vision of the President of Faso, Captain Ibrahim TRAOR€š¬…¡¬‚¬¦¡¬‚¬Å¡¬¦¡¬‚¬Å¡¬€¦¡¬¦¡¬°. Josepha Safiatou SAVADOGO, spokesperson for the campers, highlighted the training in values such as discipline, integrity, patriotism, and respect for the common good.





The campers committed to being exemplary citizens and ambassadors, as noted by their spokesperson. Colonel Isma«l Kiswendsida DIAOUARI, sponsor of this edition, commended the campers for their achievements and urged them to disseminate the knowledge they acquired. Commander Zoodnoma Ahmed SAKAND€š¬…¡¬‚¬¦¡¬‚¬Å¡¬¦¡¬‚¬Å¡¬€¦¡¬¦¡¬°, national coordinator of the Faso Mªbo Initiative, emphasized the camp’s objective of cultivating patriotic and honest citizens for Burkina Faso’s future.





Anselme ILBOUDO, representative of the Parents’ Committee, conveyed appreciation to Captain Ibrahim TRAOR€š¬…¡¬‚¬¦¡¬‚¬Å¡¬¦¡¬‚¬Å¡¬€¦¡¬¦¡¬° for initiating the camp. Campers were awarded certificates for completing the various modules taught, marking their successful participation in the program.

