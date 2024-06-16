

Brentford: New Brentford striker, Burkinabe Dango Ouattara, gave his team victory against Aston Villa on Saturday, in the second day of the English Premier League played at the Gtech Community Stadium.





According to Burkina Information Agency, starting behind the Aston Villa defense, the Burkinabe left-footer outpaced the Villans’ entire rearguard to score his goal in two stages at the 12th minute. This goal was the only one of the match, allowing Brentford to pocket their first three points of the championship and move up to 9th place, pending the other results.





On the first day, the Stallions striker, who had not yet finalized his contract with Brentford, did not participate in the defeat against Nottingham Forest (1-3). It was last week that Dango Ouattara, from Bournemouth, signed a five-year contract with Brentford.

