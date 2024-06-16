

Yaounde: Fifty additional churches have been sealed off on Wednesday in Yaound© as part of the Ministry of Territorial Administration (MINAT)’s initiative to shut down unauthorized places of worship. Despite pleas and curses from some leaders and faithful of the targeted churches, the crackdown continued unabated.





According to Cameroon News Agency, the Divisional Officer of Yaound© 2, Daouda Ousmanou, who led the operation, stated that challenges encountered thus far include addressing churches operating in residential homes and those located in high-risk zones. He urged the churches to comply with the law or face consequences.





Two weeks ago, reports indicated that 188 churches operating without the required documentation had been shut down in the Yaound© IV Subdivision by Divisional Officer Elvis Akondi Mbahangwen.





The closure, announced months ago by MINAT head Paul Atanga Nji, is justified by numerous complaints from the public regarding noise pollution, fraud, and family disruptions, among other issues.

