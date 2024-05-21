FII Institute Unveils Top Speakers, Sessions for Inaugural Latin America Summit in June

FII PRIORITY Rio Partners 2024

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute will host its first Latin American FII PRIORITY Summit in Rio de Janeiro from 11 to 13 June 2024 at the Copacabana Palace. Over three days, more than 150 notable speakers will participate in 44 sessions. Held under the theme “Invest in Dignity,” the summit will explore how investing in the ecological transition, technology and innovation, and social inclusion can build a new global order that prioritises dignity for all.

Key speakers include H.R.H. Princess Reema Bint Bandar Al Saud, Saudi Ambassador to the U.S., H.R.H. Prince Faisal Bin Bandar Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Chairman of the FII Institute, Mike Pompeo, former U.S. Secretary of State, and former presidents Felipe Calderon (Mexico), Juan Manuel Santos (Colombia), Jorge Quiroga (Bolivia), and Laura Chinchilla (Costa Rica).

The summit will also feature—among others—industry leaders, investment experts, and government officials like H.E. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Saudi Minister of Investment, Baroness Ariane de Rothschild, CEO of Edmond de Rothschild Holding, Hon. Gustavo Manrique, Former Foreign Minister and Former Environmental Minister of Ecuador, Sir Martin Sorrell, Executive Chairman of S4 Capital Group, André Esteves, Chairman of BTG Pactual, Marcelo Claure, Founder & CEO of Claure Group, Bernard Mensah, President of International at Bank of America, Aloizio Mercadante, President of BNDES, Eduardo Bartolomeo, CEO of Vale, and Julia Dias Leite, CEO of the Brazilian Center for International Relations (CEBRi).

The sessions will delve into issues surrounding climate action, BRICS, energy transition, sustainable development, entrepreneurship, and emerging technologies. Highlights include the “Board of Changemakers,” focused on growth opportunities and economic prosperity, “How Can Investors Navigate Dynamic Markets?” on investment strategies amid market volatility, and “The Future of Global Energy,” discussing emerging energy technologies and projects. Other topics will address global investment megatrends, fintech and traditional finance convergence, and leadership in the rise of the global south.

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is a global non-profit foundation driven by data with an investment arm focused on impactful initiatives for humanity. Through its PRIORITY Summits, the institute brings together leading minds to foster innovation and sustainable solutions across the globe.

