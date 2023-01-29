First Lady promotes AIMUGE Project loans

In the near future, several women and associations in our country will once again benefit from AIMUGE project credit. On 27th January, the First Lady of the Nation, Constancia Mangue de Obiang, once again injected oxygen to the project.

The First Lady of the Nation, H. E. Constancia Mangue de Obiang, reconvened on Friday 27th January 2023, the heads of the Support project for Women’s Initiatives in Equatorial Guinea, AIMUGE, at a meeting held at the People’s Palace in Malabo, which was attended by the Minister for Social Affairs and Gender Equality, Maria Consuelo Nguema Oyana and the economist, Fortunato Ofa Mbo Nchama.

This meeting took place in order that the Doctor Honoris Causa in Social Sciences could learn about the second edition of the AIMUGE credits, a project that will also encourage agriculture in our country for the economic emancipation of Equatoguinean women.

From the audience, it appears that the first granting of these credits would amount to 700 million Franco CFA, while the second approval would be around 2 billion Franco CFA.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government