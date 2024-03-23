Ghana Navy ends Exercise Sea Lion 2024 at Aboadze



The Ghana Navy has ended its 2024 Exercise Sea Lion to test the endurance and combat readiness of its ships along the Aboadze beach in the Shama District of the Western Region.

The Exercise, which started on Monday, March 18 to Friday, March 22, was also aimed at enhancing the ocean navigation, internal security operations and amphibious landing skills of Navy personnel to help strengthen Ghana’s maritime security.

As part of the five-day event, two Ghana Navy Ships (GNS) Ankobra and Volta sailed from the Tema Harbour along the Greenwich Meridian to the Equator for the Crossing of the Line ceremony.

The Army Special Operations Brigade, the Special Boat Squadron of the Ghana Navy and the Fighter Squadron of the Ghana Air Force participated in an amphibious simulation exercise to end the Exercise Sea Lion 2024.

It was based on a scenario where a Regional Minister and his family were kidnapped and held hostage by terrorists in their house, and later rescued by Special Forces through the open sea.

Rear Admir

al Issah Yakubu, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), speaking at the end of the exercise commended the crew members and all the personnel for their unwavering dedication, professionalism, and teamwork in ensuring the success of the event.

He said crossing the equator at the centre of the earth was not only a nautical feat but also symbolised unity among the branches of the Ghana Armed Forces.

He said: ‘Through meticulous planning, rigorous training, and coordinated efforts, we have triumphed over challenges and showcased the unparalleled strength and readiness of our military.

‘I extend my deepest appreciation to each member involved in this exercise, as your unwavering courage, resilience, and adaptability have undoubtedly made us stronger and more prepared for future endeavours.’

Rear Admiral Yakubu noted that it was imperative for personnel to acknowledge the sacrifices and contributions of all those who served the GAF before them.

‘Our achievements today are built upon the foundations laid by those who h

ave dedicated their lives to protect and defend our dear country, and we honour their legacy and humbly carry the torch forward, upholding the traditions of excellence that define our noble profession,’ he said.

Brigadier General Isaac Nicholas Paintsil, the Commander, Army Special Brigade, congratulated the team for a successful exercise, and said the Ghana Army and Navy would continue to collaborate to hold such exercise to help prepare the military to avert possible attacks.

The event was attended by Commodore Emmanuel Ayesu Kwafo, the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) Daniel Atobrah Bondah, Commanding Officer (CO) of the Second Infantry Battalion, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Arthur Osei-Akoto, Western Regional Police Commander, and other officers and men of the GAF, media, as well as selected students from Senior High Schools within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

Source: Ghana News Agency