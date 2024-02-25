Ghana wins gold, silver at the IHF Trophy Africa Zone 3 Championship



Ghana’s Under-20 and 18 Male Handball teams won gold and silver medals at the 2024 International Handball Federation (IHF) Trophy Africa Zone 3 held at the Borteyman Sports Complex in Accra.

The Championship which took place from February 20 to February 24, saw Ghana’s junior and youth national handball teams making a positive stride by emerging winners for the first time.

In the U-20 category, team Ghana defeated Cote D’Ivoire 32-28 goals to win gold with Nigeria picking the third place.

In the U-18 category, Nigeria defeated Ghana 33-25 goals for the first place, with the second place going to Benin.

Speaking to the media Mr. Edward Patrick Nii Lante Bannerman, President of the Ghana Handball Association (GHA) was satisfied with the team’s performance, adding it was better than previous years.

He said, ‘this is a stepping stone for us, I have always been saying that handball can fly the flag of Ghana higher and I believe after football handball is the next discipline to look at’.

‘We are progressing a

s a team because the first time we hosted we encountered a few challenges which we learnt from and that has contributed to our success,’ he noted.

Source: Ghana News Agency