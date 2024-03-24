Holy Child 2000 Year Group raising 3 million dollars for alma mater



The year 2000 Group of the Holy Child Senior High School Past Students Association (HOPSA2000) is to raise three million dollars to assist their alma mater.

The funds would be kept in an endowment fund named ‘Millennium Maintenance Fund’

The initiative was launched on Saturday, March 23, at a dinner night at the Fitzgerald Events Centre, Accra.

According to Nana Akua Birmeh, the President of HOPSA 2000 year group, the funds would be used to support the school’s infrastructural challenges and other legacy projects.

‘We decided to come together to raise funds. A fund that we expect to last generations so that the school can fall on to build and maintain infrastructural projects…this fund will keep the school standing,’ she said.

The head of HOPSA 2000 legacy project, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said ‘All these monies will go to the fund which we will invest…we are looking to put it in a diverse portfolio; short term, medium term, long term so that there is a seed money, which is safe…The sc

hool will have a board of trustees that will determine critical projects to tackle,’ she said

The funds, she said, would be sourced from cooperate entities, individuals and philanthropists.

Founded in 1946 as a mission school, Holy Child Senior High School has been grappling with infrastructural, teaching and learning materials deficit, which attracted the attention of the 2000 Year Group.

The school will commemorate its 79th anniversary this year.

Source: Ghana News Agency