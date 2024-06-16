

Homa bay: Parents and guardians in Homa Bay have been urged to avail their children for the ongoing mass immunisation campaign against Measles-Rubella (MR) and typhoid diseases. This comes after the Ministry of Health launched a countywide mass immunisation campaign on Saturday targeting children amid rising concerns over MR and a drug-resistant strain of typhoid.





According to Kenya News Agency, the vaccination drive, which began on July 5 and will run until July 14, aims to protect children between six months and five years against measles and rubella and those aged 9 months to 14 years against typhoid. This marks the first time that typhoid vaccines, which were previously only available at private hospitals at a cost, are now being offered free of charge in public health facilities in Kenya.





Charles Okatch, the Sub-County Health Promoter for Homa Bay Town, said the expanded campaign was triggered by the confirmation of a measles outbreak in the country and the emergence of antibiotic-resistant typhoid. “We are responding to the confirmation of a measles outbreak in the country and this campaign is in an effort to give immunity to the children against these diseases that are dangerous and preventable and have continued to claim lives, especially among children,” he noted.





He further announced that after this campaign, typhoid vaccination will be incorporated into routine immunisation at public health facilities, a milestone towards equitable access to healthcare. To reach as many children as possible, the health department is leveraging community outreach tools including door-to-door visits by Community Health Promoters, announcements to create awareness among the members of the public through public address systems and availing the vaccines in churches and mosques.





“It is important to have the children vaccinated because we have realised that children under 15 years are the most vulnerable in terms of their immunity and are likely to contract measles and typhoid infections, which we really want to prevent,” he said. The sub-county aims to vaccinate at least 63,000 children, targeting 95 per cent coverage to achieve herd immunity.





Okatch further reassured parents and guardians of the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines, which he said are being administered concurrently. He confirmed that all vaccination teams are composed of trained medical personnel equipped with emergency kits and prepared for any adverse reactions. The children are observed for 15 to 30 minutes post-vaccination before being released to monitor for any immediate side effects. “Minor symptoms like swelling or pain at the injection site are normal and usually subside within 48 hours,” Okatch added.





He emphasised that even previously vaccinated children must receive the shots during this campaign to strengthen community-wide protection and reduce transmission risk. “This is a critical opportunity to protect our children. We urge all parents and guardians to bring their children to the nearest health facility or outreach site before the campaign ends,” he appealed.

