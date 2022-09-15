MENA Press Releases South Africa 

Huawei Cloud Pledges to Build Global Startup Ecosystem, to Enable 10,000 High-Potential Startups in Three Years

Posted By: admin

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, at the Huawei Cloud Global Startup Founders Summit held in Shenzhen, Huawei Cloud announced their commitment to building a global startup ecosystem and three key initiatives to accelerate startup growth: an innovative cloud platform, startup acceleration programs, and business resources. Joined by several veteran venture capitalists, they also announced the Huawei Cloud Accelerator, a program aiming at empowering startups at all stages of their lifecycles.

Mr. Zhang Ping'an announcing Huawei Cloud's global startup ecosystem strategy

In his speech at the summit, Mr. Zhang Ping’an, Huawei Senior Vice President and Huawei Cloud CEO, said that Huawei Cloud firmly believes in the power of startups to change the world, and that Huawei Cloud is ready to share with startups Huawei’s over 30 years of experience in technology and innovation, and to build a robust startup ecosystem powered by Huawei’s global cloud infrastructure and extensive Technology-as-a-Service offerings, with the purpose of empowering startups and accelerating their growth on the cloud.

Huawei Cloud stresses driving innovation with technology and accelerating startup growth with a strong global ecosystem. This is why they have announced plans to step up efforts in ecosystem building along with three key initiatives — an innovative cloud platform, startup acceleration programs, and business resources. Over the next three years, Huawei plans to help 10,000 high-potential startups worldwide to accelerate innovation and growth on the Huawei cloud platform and in the greater ecosystem.

At the summit, Mr. Zhang Ping’an, joined by several veteran venture capitalists, officially announced Huawei Cloud Accelerator. This program currently focuses on six key areas: enterprise services/SaaS, AI, biotech, fintech, smart energy/carbon neutrality, and industrial digitization, but will later be expanded to cover more industries and domains. It offers an Early-stage Startup Bootcamp and an Industry-themed Bootcamp to meet the needs of startups at different stages of their lifecycle.

Going forward, Huawei Cloud is committed to working with partners and customers to build an inclusive, vibrant startup ecosystem, which is expected to become a powerful engine for digital transformation.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1899699/image_1.jpg

You May Also Like

CORRECTION – Zoom Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

admin Comments Off on CORRECTION – Zoom Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

Automobili Lamborghini’s NFT journey continues countdown to the eight-month “The Epic Road Trip” program releasing new Lamborghini NFTs to collect

admin Comments Off on Automobili Lamborghini’s NFT journey continues countdown to the eight-month “The Epic Road Trip” program releasing new Lamborghini NFTs to collect

Government-Backed Cooperation | GAC MOTOR as Public Transport Vehicles in Nigeria

admin Comments Off on Government-Backed Cooperation | GAC MOTOR as Public Transport Vehicles in Nigeria