JETEX ENHANCES ITS CSR STRATEGY AND PARTNERS WITH THE WORLD FOOD PROGRAMME

Dubai, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jetex is partnering with the World Food Programme (WFP) to help raise awareness of global hunger and amplify opportunities for charitable giving across its international network.

Through a dedicated awareness campaign, Jetex will leverage its global footprint to connect customers and partners with WFP’s award-winning fundraising platform, ShareTheMeal, supporting efforts to assist the 266 million people around the world facing acute food insecurity.

The collaboration will feature an extensive awareness campaign across all Jetex private terminals and will empower Jetex global customers and corporate partners to fund critical humanitarian operations using WFP’s award-winning a digital platform, ShareTheMeal. This also demonstrates the company’s commitment to Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“We believe that access to food and nutrition is a human right. Over the past years, we worked to enhance the role of Jetex in the global humanitarian ecosystem. We believe our role is to keep pushing our sector the highest CSR standards, grow awareness among our travelers, and giving back to the communities that need our help”, said Mr. Adel Mardini, Founder & CEO of Jetex.

“No one should have to wonder where their next meal will come from. Through this partnership, Jetex is helping connect a global community of travelers and business leaders with a simple but powerful way to make a difference. Together, we can raise awareness of hunger and inspire support for those most in need” shared Virginia Villar Arribas, Director, Global Partnerships Service, Private partnerships of WFP.

The announcement marks Jetex’s shift from being a donor to a strategic partner, reflecting its vision of a world free from hunger. It also reinforces its commitment to raising awareness, supporting sustainable development and building more resilient food systems.

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About Jetex:

An award-winning global leader in executive aviation, Jetex is recognized for delivering flexible, best-in-class trip support solutions to customers worldwide. Jetex provides exceptional private terminals (FBOs), aircraft fueling, ground handling and global trip planning. The company caters to both owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial and personal air travel. To find out more about Jetex, visit www.jetex.com and follow us on Instagram, X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Press Enquiries:

Oleg Kafarov

Vice President of Public Relations

T: +971 4 212 4900

E: [email protected]

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Oleg Kafarov Jetex +971 4 212 4900 [email protected]

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