Jetex Jakarta: Jetex Announces its Entry into Indonesia’s Aviation Market

Dubai, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jetex, the world’s leading private aviation brand, has signed an agreement to expand its presence into Indonesia, marking an important milestone in the company’s continued growth across the Asia-Pacific region.

The agreement was signed with Republik Manor, a subsidiary of Republikorp, a strategic developer with experience in sustainable assets, hospitality, lifestyle, and aviation-supporting infrastructure. The collaboration reflects a shared ambition to introduce a new standard of private aviation services in Indonesia, combining Jetex’s global expertise with local market understanding and infrastructure development capabilities.

Indonesia is one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic markets, supported by strong economic growth, increasing international mobility, and rising demand for seamless, private, and highly personalized travel experiences. Jetex’s entry into Indonesia is expected to support the country’s growing position as an important destination for business, investment, tourism, and regional connectivity.

“Asia-Pacific has seen a significant increase in its business jet fleet over the past five years. In 2025, business jet departures in the region increased by 4.2% year-on-year, climbing to 130,716. To sustain this momentum, there is a strong demand for new, modern FBO facilities, and we are pleased to announce our imminent arrival in Indonesia,” said Mr. Adel Mardini, Founder and CEO of Jetex.

Jetex is known globally for delivering highly personalized private aviation experiences that combine efficiency, comfort, privacy, and luxury hospitality. The planned Jetex private aviation experience in Indonesia will be designed for VIP travelers seeking a more discreet, efficient, and elevated airport journey.

Jetex currently operates a global network of private terminals in key destinations, including Paris, London, Madrid, Milan, Abu Dhabi, Marrakech, and Singapore. Its entry into Indonesia marks the latest step in the company’s international expansion, bringing its award-winning standard of excellence to one of Asia-Pacific’s most strategically positioned markets.

For Indonesia, the collaboration is expected to support the development of a more competitive private aviation ecosystem. Beyond enhancing premium travel services, the initiative may contribute to higher service standards, operational knowledge transfer, human capital development, and stronger appeal for business leaders, investors, international delegations, and high-value travelers visiting the country.

About Jetex

An award-winning global leader in executive aviation, Jetex is recognized for delivering flexible, best-in-class trip support solutions to customers worldwide. Jetex provides exceptional private terminals, fixed-base operations, aircraft fueling, ground handling, and global trip planning. The company caters to both owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial, and personal air travel.

To find out more about Jetex, visit www.jetex.com and follow Jetex on Instagram, X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Press Enquiries

Oleg Kafarov

Vice President of Public Relations of Jetex

T: +971 4 212 4900

E: [email protected]

About Republikorp

Republikorp is an Indonesian business group with interests across strategic sectors, including infrastructure, aviation-supporting assets, logistics, industry, and business development. Through its subsidiaries and affiliated companies, Republikorp supports the development of strategic projects that contribute to Indonesia’s connectivity, competitiveness, and long-term economic growth.

Dyah Tribuwana Tungga Dewi Republikorp

[email protected]

(021) 759 18007

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Oleg Kafarov Jetex +971 4 212 4900 [email protected]

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