

Kabarnet: Business operations in Kabarnet town, the county headquarters of Baringo, and its adjacent townships are running normally without any disruption despite the ongoing Saba Saba demonstrations rocking many parts of the country. Transport movement in and out of the town to various destinations within the county and the city of Eldoret is also smooth save for those plying the Nairobi route. Learning in schools within the municipality and its environs also took off this morning without any hitch.





According to Kenya News Agency, a spot check in the town showed that business premises, hotels, and banks opened their doors as usual while the streets were full of people. However, police officers have been stationed at strategic locations in Kabarnet town in case of any eventualities.

