

Kwale: Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani has received medical equipment from the Annick for Kenya Community-Based Organisation (CBO) at the Kwale Referral Hospital in Matuga Sub County. Governor Achani, who has prioritized health since the beginning of her administration in August 2022, expressed her gratitude and association with Annick for Kenya, which facilitated the donation.





According to Kenya News Agency, the Governor received 30 state-of-the-art recliner hospital beds, 11 wheelchairs, and 5 walking aids. She noted that the donation would significantly enhance patient care and ease the pressure on healthcare workers. Accompanied by her Deputy Chirema Kombo and County Health Executive Francis Gwama, Achani expressed her appreciation to the donor for providing essential medical equipment to the people of Kwale.





Governor Achani explained that the gesture was to support and improve healthcare service delivery in Kwale, aligning with her administration’s commitment to strengthening the healthcare system. She highlighted that the equipment would not only enhance patient comfort but also enable medical teams to deliver more efficient and compassionate care, especially in critical units.





The coastal county boss announced that the 30 recliner beds would be allocated to high-need wards, including maternity and outpatient care, while the wheelchairs and walking aids would support patients with physical challenges. Annick for Kenya, a CBO operating in Kwale County, focuses on enhancing the quality of life for local communities.





Governor Achani extended her gratitude to Mr. Eddy Van Uytsel, the CEO of Annick for Kenya, for continuous support in various county projects that aim to improve the quality of life in Kwale, focusing on health, education, and water. The CBO is recognized for its work in environmental conservation, supporting healthcare initiatives, and partnering with the Kenya Red Cross Society.





Achani emphasized the devolved government’s focus on improving the health sector by upgrading primary health centers and investing in healthcare infrastructure. Since the inception of devolution in 2013, the county has constructed and equipped at least 178 health facilities and hired 1,800 health workers to enhance healthcare services.





Kwale County Red Cross Society Coordinator Mohammed Mwahenzi, representing Annick for Kenya, reaffirmed the CBO’s dedication to supporting vulnerable communities through sustainable and life-changing initiatives. He stated that the donation is not just a contribution but a commitment to human dignity and thanked Annick for Kenya for their continued support.





Mwahenzi added that the donation is part of the ongoing collaboration between Kwale County and Annick for Kenya, which has previously supported clean water projects and education initiatives across various sub-counties. The donation is part of Annick Kenya CBO’s continued outreach to communities with limited access to healthcare infrastructure and equipment.

