Limbe II welcomes CAMASEJ secretariat on World Press Freedom Day

On the occasion of the commemoration of World Press Freedom Day, the Limbe branch of CAMASEJ (Cameroon Association of English Speaking Journalists) inaugurated its secretariat on May 3 at the new Limbe II council market in Karata.

The event was marked by a ceremonious cutting of the ribbon and the unveiling of the secretariat’s signboard by esteemed dignitaries, including Limbe II Mayor Chief Woka Daniel Ndive and Divisional Officer Meke Serge Albert.

Mayor Daniel Ndive, in his remarks, expressed gratitude for the invaluable role of the media in his journey to leadership, acknowledging their unwavering support and coverage of his philanthropic activities.

‘I remember some years back we were doing philanthropy…and they took upon themselves to publish every activity without any charge,’ Mayor Ndive reminisced.

He further recounted how the media recognized his contributions, paving the way for his emergence as a potential leader.

The said office it should be noted, was donated by the Limbe II mayor for one

year rent-free.

He also pledged the possibility of extending the free-rent arrangement to an extra year if the secretariat is managed effectively.

Source: Cameroon News Agency