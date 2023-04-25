Malaria: Pharma Coy urges free management as part of fuel subsidy palliative

A leading pharmaceutical company, ST.RACHEAL’S Pharma, has called on the incoming administration led by President-elect Bola Tinubu to institute a Free Malaria Management Programme under the proposed fuel subsidy palliative project.

The call comes as Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark the World Malaria Day on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that World Malaria Day is an occasion to highlight the need for continued investment and sustained political commitment for malaria prevention and control.

It was instituted by WHO Member States during the World Health Assembly of 2007

The theme for 2023 World Malaria Day is: “Time to deliver zero malaria: invest, innovate, implement”.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) , within this theme, the focus will be on the third “i” – implement- and notably the critical importance of reaching marginalised populations with the tools and strategies that are available today.

ST.RACHEAL’S Pharma produces, distributes, markets and sells ST.RACHEAL’S Brands of Antibiotics including ST.RACHEAL’S Artemether 80mg+Lumefantrine 480mg Tablets 1×6 for the treatment of malaria.

The Chairman of ST.RACHEAL’S Pharma, Akinjide Adeosun, in a press statement, described the suggested malaria management initiative as the least but urgent step the government could take to address the huge burden of malaria in the country.

Citing statistics by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the company said malaria, being the most prevalent disease in the country, deserved a priority attention by the new government using the window of opportunity offered by the proposed fuel subsidy palliative programme.

“While we are supporting cash distribution to indigent Nigerians, initiating a free programme that will offer free malaria management to everyone in all parts of the country will not only impact positively on the people’s health.

“But will also drastically reduce unnecessary death being recorded every year from the disease thereby improving life expectancy in Nigeria.

“According to the 2021 World Malaria Report, Nigeria had the highest number (27 per cent) of global malaria cases and the highest number of deaths (32 per cent) of global malaria deaths.

“The country is also reported to account for 55.2 per cent of malaria cases in West Africa.

“Unfortunately, the nation’s responses so far, have not shown a remarkable progress and the required political will to achieve a malaria-free Nigeria.

“And the goal of reducing its morbidity to less than 10 per cent parasite prevalence and mortality of less than 50 deaths per 1000 as enunciated in the 2021-2025 National Malaria Strategic Plan (NMSP).’’

According to St. Racheal’s Pharma, it is a corporate entity with a mandate to promote good health in Nigeria and the African continent through information, education, manufacture, distribution, marketing and supply of quality pharmaceutical brands.

“ St. Racheal’s Pharma is in resonance with the call by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on countries to build more resilient programmes to address the menace of malaria.

“Considering Nigeria’s huge burden of the disease, the theme for this year’s World Malaria Day `Time to deliver zero malaria, invest, innovate, implement’ cannot be ignored.

“This is why we urge the new government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to act swiftly and adopt a more radical approach by instituting and implementing a compulsory FREE malaria management initiative, to achieve the nation’s strategic plan,” the statement said.

The company further urged children and adults to remain alert and take their health more seriously especially in the prevention and management of malaria.

“Please don’t underrate malaria.

“ It remains a killer and a major cause of ill health in our country. Report symptoms to health practitioners, be tested and treated on time to avoid complications and unnecessary deaths,” it further urged.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria