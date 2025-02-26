Mavenir and O2 Telefónica Germany Strengthen Partnership with Multi-Year IMS Contract Extension for Cloud-Native IMS Services

New five-year contract with Mavenir powering O2 Telefónica to transition its 4G/5G voice services to latest cloud-native technology

MUNICH and BONN, Germany, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mavenir, the cloud-native network infrastructure provider building the future of networks, today announces that it has strengthened its long-term partnership with Telefónica and its global operating companies, with the signing of a new five-year contract which will see O2 Telefónica Germany transition from Mavenir’s virtualized IMS (vIMS) to Cloud-Native IMS solution. The multi-year contract extension covers both fixed and mobile IMS networks serving O2 Telefónica Germany’s entire subscriber base.

Mavenir’s cloud-native, web-scale IMS platform offers a foundational technology for next-generation mobile networks, supporting voice over LTE (VoLTE) and voice over New Radio (VoNR) on a common IMS core and facilitating voice continuity between 4G and 5G. Mavenir IMS services operate on any cloud – public or private – and are deployed as stateless microservices in containers, giving operators the ability to accelerate innovation and rapidly launch new services.

In its recent independent Mobile Network Test 2025, industry trade journal connect rated O2 Telefónica Germany ‘very good’, which also reflects the high performance and service quality achieved with Mavenir’s vIMS solution.

Matthias Sauder, Director Networks at O2 Telefónica in Germany, commented: “It was a natural decision to extend our successful technology partnership with Mavenir, which has helped us to deliver our best ever quality of service to our customers and optimize our investment in agile network innovation. Mavenir’s clear leadership in network functions virtualization led to its initial selection and has since delivered transformative new capabilities across our operations. As the world embraces the opportunities being created by artificial intelligence and automation to open interfaces for digital transformation, Mavenir’s Cloud-Native IMS will be a core enabling platform for our ongoing network evolution and unlocking new routes to value for our business and our customers.”

Antonio Correa, Senior RVP Southern Europe, Caribbean & Latin America at Mavenir, added: “Across multiple live deployments, our enduring partnership with Telefónica continues to set the pace for software-speed network evolution and the roll-out of advanced virtualized technologies. As the recognized leader in cloud-native IMS, we see this multi-year extension of our delivery into O2 Telefónica Germany as an exciting opportunity to push forward the next-generation performance and service enhancements that we are uniquely capable of achieving, in collaboration with an operator strongly committed to connectivity innovation, excellence and inclusion.”

