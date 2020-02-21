Meeting between Head of State and political parties

On 20th February, the Head of State, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, met all the leaders of political parties in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, at the People’s Palace in Malabo.

Called on Thursday, the leaders of political parties arrived at the People’s Palace speaking about the working meeting.

Eighteen political parties were called. The Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea was represented by the General Secretaries, Jeronimo Osa Osa Ecoro and Jesusa Obono Engono Nchama, who sat with the Government delegation made up of the Ministers for the Interior and Local Corporations, National Security and External Security.

The leaders of the CLD, CPDS, ADP, UDS, PL, CSDP, PSD, PSDGE, UDENA, PCSD, UP, APGE, UCD, PND, UNDGE and CNGE analysed with the President the current political situation and national and external security in Equatorial Guinea.

Apart from the meetings with some political groupings, the meeting this Thursday was the first meeting of 2020 that the President Founder of the PDGE has held with parties from the national political spectrum.

The last meeting with political groupings was on 12th July 2018, for the purposes of calling the VI Table for National Dialogue, in the city of Sipopo.

The General Secretary of the Popular Union Party, Alfredo Mitogo Mitogo Ada, agreed with Jeronimo Osa Osa Ecoro in highlighting the commendations from the Head of State to his interlocutors in favour of successful political activities in 2020.

Osa Osa Ecoro also highlighted the political will of the leader of the nation to keep the Equatoguinean opposition informed regarding current African and national politics.

H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo analysed with those present the political history of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, underlining the observance of the current national pact.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office