Meetings for ICJ case against France conclude successfully

Equatorial Guinea’s team of international lawyers, led by the Deputy Minister for Justice, Juan Olo, and our country’s legal representative before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Carmelo Nvono Nca, met to move forward with the new lawsuit brought by Equatorial Guinea against France before the Court in The Hague.

The meetings were very fruitful in terms of developing the best strategy for dealing with this new lawsuit, and were attended by State lawyers Francisco Moro and Gladys-Denise Delcourt-Ncara Nsang.

This fresh claim against has been filed under the name of Claim regarding the restitution of property confiscated in criminal proceedings (Equatorial Guinea v. France).

Source: Official Web Page of the Government

