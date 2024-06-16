

Mataara: Construction of a modern market in Mataara, Gatundu North, aims to benefit 300 traders through dignified stalls, storage, ICT access, and improved sanitation infrastructure. The project, launched in March 2025, is set to provide modern stalls, cold storage facilities, a nursing room, an ICT hub, and reliable water and drainage systems to improve the working environment for traders.





According to Kenya News Agency, it is one of the four markets under construction across Kiambu County, alongside Gakoe, Kamangu, and Karuri, as part of the ongoing efforts to boost local trade and improve public market infrastructure. The Mataara Market is being developed through a partnership between the National and County governments. The National government has allocated Sh 70 million to the project, while the County has committed additional funding under a tender.





According to the Bill of Quantities, Sh 2 million has been allocated for contingencies, Sh 800,000 for electrical installations, Sh 700,000 for storm water drainage, Sh 400,000 for two 10,000-litre water tanks, and Sh 300,000 for skip bins, platform works, and chain-link fencing. Chief Officer for Trade and Industry Jane Mungai said the new market will greatly improve the trading environment for small-scale businesses in the area. ‘Markets are more than trading spaces; thus, they are economic lifelines for our women, youth, and small traders. This project is a commitment to inclusive growth,’ she said.





Local traders have also welcomed the development; hence, residents believe the project will greatly help reduce exploitation by middlemen and improve incomes for smallholder farmers, who rely on local markets to reach customers. Jennifer Njembi, a fruit vendor, expressed optimism that the project will bring lasting change. ‘We have endured rain, dust, and insecurity for years. This market gives us hope for a better future and more customers,’ she said.





Meanwhile, construction is ongoing and traders have been temporarily relocated to allow smooth and fast implementation of the works. The market will be completed in Phases under close supervision by the County’s Service Delivery Unit. Upon completion, the facility is expected to support hundreds of livelihoods, enhance hygiene and food safety, and stimulate economic activity in Gatundu North and surrounding areas.

