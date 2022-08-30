MP FRANJIEH MEETS WITH VP OF LEBANESE EXPATRIATE COMMUNITY IN COTONOU

MP Tony Sleiman Franjieh received today at his Ehden office, the Vice President of the Lebanese Community residing in Cotonou (Benin), Mahmoud Ghazi Kodeih, who conveyed the greetings of the community and briefed him on its conditions, work sectors, cooperation and the extent of its members’ close connection with their mother country, Lebanon, that is suffering from many crises and challenges.

Kodeih stressed that “the Lebanese community in Cotonou and in all of Africa will not abandon Lebanon, no matter the difficulties.”

In turn, MP Franjieh wished the community and its new administrative body all success and progress to the benefit of Lebanon, its people and its diaspora, expressing his sincere greetings to the community.

Source: National News Agency