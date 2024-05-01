MP urges informal sector works to remain patriotic, pay their taxes



Dr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Dormaa Central in the Bono Region has advised informal sector workers to remain patriotic and pay their taxes.

Dr Agyemang-Manu, a former Health Minister, said informal sector workers could do it if they value their work, saying taxes were necessary to facilitate economic development.

The MP also urged the teeming unemployed youth to always seek jobs instead of idling around, saying ‘jobs will never find you if you remain idling.

Dr Agyemang-Manu gave the advice when he addressed both formal and informal workers at a durbar to commemorate this year’s May Day, held at Dormaa-Ahenkro.

He appealed to formal sector workers to also engage in extra jobs in the informal sector not only to improve their socio-economic conditions, but also to position them well to respond to the economic trends.

‘As a former Minister and now an MP, I still use part of my time at the weekend to farm,’ he stated, and expressed worry about the situation where some people

travelled overseas to do menial jobs, but never attempted to do the same jobs in their home country.

He entreated the workers to contribute to a peaceful and incident-free general election too.

As part of the celebration, the participants engaged in corporate games, health, aerobic health, and eating competitions.

Source: Ghana News Agency