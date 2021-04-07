New Ebola outbreak kills 3 in Guinea: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA, The west African country of Guinea has detected five Ebola virus cases and three Ebola-related deaths over the past one week, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said the five new Ebola cases put the overall number of cases detected in the continent to 35, 18 of which resulted in fatalities.

“Guinea has detected a total of 23 Ebola cases out of which 12 resulted in deaths while nine other patients recovered,” the Africa CDC said.

“The Democratic Republic of Congo has detected a total of 12 Ebola cases out of which six resulted in deaths while six other patients recovered,” the Africa CDC added.

New outbreaks of the deadly Ebola virus disease in the two African countries are sending new jitters to Africa as the continent is still grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2014-2016 West Africa Ebola virus outbreak claimed over 11,300 lives, with over 28,600 recorded cases.

Ebola is a highly contagious hemorrhagic fever that causes a range of symptoms including fever, vomiting, diarrhea, generalized pain or malaise and in many cases internal and external bleeding. — NNN-XINHUA

Source: NAM News Network