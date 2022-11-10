Nvono-Ncá continues information campaign for 20-N elections

Equatorial Guinea’s representative before the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in London, Carmelo Nvono-Ncá, is continuing his Europe-wide election information campaign. This time it was the turn of the Argentine Embassy in London.

Specifically, he met Fernanda Millicay, Permanent Representative of the Latin American country before the IMO, to whom Ambassador Nvono-Ncá presented, with admiration and gratitude, the numerous policies implemented over the last 20 years by the administration led by President Obiang, who is also the PDGE candidate in these elections. “A country is not built in a day; you have to have a long-term plan. President Obiang’s vision has been right and his plan very beneficial for the country”.

Throughout the meeting at the Argentine Embassy, importance was also given to the strong ties uniting Equatorial Guinea and Latin American countries, including Argentina. “We are a Hispanic country and we are united by history and language. That is why Equatorial Guinea is counting on Argentina, with its solid experience, to strengthen cooperation within the International Maritime Organisation environment,” the Ambassador remarked.

Furthermore, less than two weeks before the presidential and legislative elections in Equatorial Guinea, the Ambassador to Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, Carmelo Nvono-Ncá, met his Ecuadorian counterpart to report on the development of the electoral campaign and highlight the achievements of the candidates.

At a meeting with the Ambassador of Ecuador to Benelux, Hernán Ponce Aray, Nvono-Ncá reported on the programmes of each of the candidates in this electoral campaign, highlighting the achievements of President Obiang, PDGE candidate, thanks to the policies implemented throughout his years as leader of the country.

As Ambassador Nvono-Ncá reported at the meeting, Equatorial Guinea is today one of the five most prosperous economies on the African continent. “If we combine this with the greater stability, order and security on the continent, it is obvious that we should grant the current President, Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, the opportunity to run for another term,” the Ambassador added.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government