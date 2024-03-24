Oku Fon raises concerns over title abuse and misuseCause of undersea cable disruption not known yet – NCA

By Charity Nginyu

In a recent statement issued by His Royal Majesty Fon Ngum IV, concerns over the abuse and misuse of traditional titles have been raised within the Oku community.

Addressing the public via his official Facebook handle, the Fon expressed grave concern over the sudden surge of individuals proclaiming themselves as title holders without proper authorization.

‘It has come to notice that several persons have suddenly proclaimed themselves as title holders ranging from appellations such as Shey, Ebchuo Shey, Yaah, Ebchuofai, Bantock, Tantoh just to name a few of such abusive use of titles,’ the Fon stated.

Highlighting the significance of traditional titles within Oku society, the Fon emphasized that titles are bestowed singularly by the Kwifon and the Fon of Oku, and no individual has the authority to self-proclaim or upgrade existing titles.

Furthermore, the Fon highlighted the importance of upholding noble character and behavior among title holders, stating, ‘Title holders are supposed to

be noble in their characters and actions, including behavior. This is what sets the premise for norms and standards within the context of the Oku Society and this must be respected.’

In light of these concerns, His Royal Majesty Fon Ngum IV issued the following directives:

The practice of self-proclamation of titles should cease immediately; All current traditional title holders should adhere to the original title nomenclature as proclaimed by the Kwifon or the Fon and display exemplary lifestyles to sustain the dignity of Oku culture and tradition.

The Traditional Institutions will take drastic measures should the abuse, misuse, and self-proclamation of titles continue to trend.

The Fon concluded by reaffirming the importance of wisdom and stewardship among titleholders, stating, ‘They are supposed to listen more and speak less. This is the foundation of wisdom and our customs put a lot of emphasis on this.’

Source: Cameroon News Agency

Dr Joe Anokye, Director General of the National Communications Authority, says the cause of the undersea submarine cable disruption is yet to be known.?

He said cable landing operators were close to reach the cables to determine exactly what caused the disruption.

‘At the meeting held on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at the NCA Tower, the Cable?

Landing Operators indicated that it would take a minimum of five weeks to repair the faults.

‘Reports from the Operators indicate that the repair vessels are on their way to the problem areas in the high seas of Côte d’Ivoire,’ he said.

Dr Anokye said this during a media briefing on the current state of internet connectivity in the country after March 14 nationwide internet blackout.

He said the internet situation was improving.

Dr Anokye said the three major mobile network operators in Ghana – MTN, Telecel and AT were advised to connect to submarine cables in the subregion as a backup alongside the ones they were connected to in the country’s territory.

He said t

hat would enable them to run their operations effectively anytime they were faced with undersea cable hitch by falling on other connections in the subregion.

Dr Anokye said the NCA as of last year 2023 had licensed a fifth cable landing operator, 2 Africa Cable , which would be in full operations in the first quarter of 2025.

He said the Cable was the only one that circled the entire African continent providing geographical diversity and was far away from the other cables in the high seas.

He added that they were also in the process of licensing broadband network for domestic use to complement those provided by the network operators.

Dr Anokye said those interventions were being put in place by the Authority to ensure that data and internet services did not get disrupted anytime there was an undersea cable challenge.

Source: Ghana News Agency