PM Abiy Lauds UNDP’s Unwavering Partnership with African Continent in Various Spheres


Addis ababa: As part of ongoing engagements for the UN Food Systems Summit, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed extended a warm welcome to Ahunna Eziakonwa, United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Africa.



According to Ethiopian News Agency, Prime Minister Abiy emphasized the value of the United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP) consistent collaboration in promoting inclusive development, peacebuilding, and resilience across the African continent. This acknowledgment was shared through his social media pages, highlighting the significant role of UNDP in supporting various initiatives aimed at fostering growth and stability in the region.

