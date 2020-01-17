Legal Judicial 

Preparatory meetings for final court session in The Hague conclude successfully

On 17th February, in the Dutch city of The Hague, the final session begins in the important case between Equatorial Guinea and France before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) , the highest legal body of the United Nations.

This week, the team of international lawyers, led by our country’s Ambassador before the Low Countries and Equatorial Guinea agent before the Court in The Hague, Carmelo Nvono-Nca, met in Brussels for long, intense working sessions, in order to develop the best strategy for facing this final session in the case, after which the final verdict will be given.

Yesterday the meetings concluded successfully, with the speeches prepared and the strategy defined.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office

