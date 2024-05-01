Reaffirm your dedication to uphold democratic principles – Bono Minister



Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister has urged workers to reaffirm their commitment to uphold the democratic principles, foster dialogue and promote inclusivity in the electoral processes leading up to the December election.

She said, ‘our actions should therefore promote peace before, during and after the elections, by doing so, we can safeguard the integrity of our democratic process to ensure peace and the progress of the society for posterity.’

Madam Owusu-Banahene made the statement during the Brong Ahafo Regional May Day Parade held at the Sunyani Jubilee Park, under the theme: ‘Election 2024: The Role of Workers and Social Partners in Securing Peaceful Elections for National Development’.

She said in the face of numerous challenges, it was evident that the contributions of workers have been exceptional, saying their dedication, resilience, and hard work have been instrumental in driving the progress of the nation.

She urged workers to rededicate themselves to create an environm

ent that promoted decent work, fair wages, and social protection for a better future for all workers to reach their full potential of social justice, peace, and prosperity.

Madam Owusu-Banahene called on workers to exercise patience to allow government to make conscious efforts of addressing their concerns and challenges, saying the government’s commitment to the welfare of workers in Ghana has been exceptional.

Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, the Bono East Regional Minister, highlighted the active support and participation of organized labor in elections since 1992, noting that their diverse interventions have complemented the efforts of key election stakeholders.

”As we commemorate this day let’s recognize the importance of fair wages, safe working conditions and the rights of workers, let’s look at a future where every worker is treated with respect and fairness where their voices would be heard, and contributions be acknowledged’ Mr Adu-Gyan said.

Brother Kofi Asare Asianowa, the Bono Regional Industrial Relation

s Officer of the Public Services Workers Union said the 2024 workers day was essential as Ghanaian workers and their families were struggling with the high cost of living and inflation rates exceeding 25 percent.

He added that the exchange rate of the cedi has significantly depreciated currently to Ghc14 cedis; a dollar as compared to Ghc 4 cedi, a dollar in 2016.

Brother Asianowa expressed concern over the depreciation of the cedi, which has seen a 250 percent decline in value over the past eight years, saying this drastic depreciation has had a significant impact on the living standards of Ghanaians.

Some workers gathered at the Sunyani Jubilee Park, held placards with inscriptions such as ‘Pay our Tier 2 to fund managers’, ‘Improve School Infrastructure to decongest classrooms’ and ‘Injustice against the Teacher is injustice against the Nation’.

Additionally, other placards displayed messages such as ‘Give us conditions of service’ and ‘Empty pockets can’t develop a nation.’ ‘Reverse the Academic Calen

dar to three terms (September – May)’.

Source: Ghana News Agency