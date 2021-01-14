Republic of Korea funds a lifeline for conflict displaced and school children in west Africa

SEOUL/DAKAR – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a $US500,000 contribution from the Government of the Republic of Korea to our operations in Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea, which will help support the emergency response in Central Sahel, and provide school meals for thousands of young pupils.

“This generous and timely contribution from the Republic of Korea amounts to a lifeline for many extremely vulnerable people, including those facing the devastating effects of both unrest and environmental shocks,” said WFP West and Central Africa Regional Director Chris Nikoi. “These funds will help WFP continue its lifesaving work in all three countries.”

In Central Sahel, where rising armed conflict, climate change and poverty have sparked massive displacement and hunger, the Republic of Korea has earmarked US$200,000 each to WFP’s operations in Mali and Burkina Faso.

In Mali, the funds will allow WFP to provide three months of food assistance for 11,000 people—including those uprooted by the ongoing conflict, along with vulnerable members of host communities. The support, via food vouchers, targets the country’s hard-hit northern and central regions.

In Burkina Faso, battling soaring food insecurity, the contribution will help nurture the next generation and gender equality, by supporting three months of emergency school meals for more than 13,300 children—along with take-home rations for some 330 school girls, based on their attendance. In a bid to also foster social cohesion, the meals target pupils from both displaced and host communities.

Another US$100,000 will similarly target school feeding in Guinea, allowing WFP to provide hot and varied school meals to more than 2,200 young students over the entire school year. For some, the nourishing meals amount to the only ones they may eat all day—at a time when COVID-19 has deepened hunger in the West African country.

