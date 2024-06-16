

Nairobi: Over 120 businesses in the Rift Region have benefitted from the Grow with Safaricom Business (GWSB) forum, a platform designed to empower entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills that can help them to sustainably accelerate their growth. The forum, held under the theme ‘Fuelling financial growth through innovation’, brought together Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and large enterprises for interactive sessions designed to equip them with tools and knowledge to digitise operations, improve customer experience, and scale their ventures.





According to Kenya News Agency, since its inception in March 2024, the forum has reached over 1,000 businesses in the Coast, Nairobi, Greater Western and Mt. Kenya regions. ‘Through Grow with Safaricom Business, we are exploring frameworks that support real-world financial progress and sharpen the decision-making of businesses. We focus on technology, people, and knowledge to create tangible opportunities for businesses to succeed,’ said Frankline Okata, Ag. Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Safaricom PLC.





Through the series, businesses exchange ideas on how they can leverage digital technologies to enhance their market reach, streamline operations, and create a strong brand presence online. Speaking at the event, Chief Financial Services Officer at Safaricom, Esther Waititu, said the initiative aims to help businesses grow, operate more efficiently, and contribute to economic development, as M-Pesa marks 18 years of impact. ‘Over 120 businesses participated in the festival, receiving hands-on training in effective business management, digitisation, and financial tools powered by M-Pesa,’ stated Ms. Waititu.





The sessions focused on crucial areas such as working capital management, online marketing, and building a digital marketplace to help businesses thrive in a connected economy. Safaricom showcased tools like ‘Grow’, a financial literacy platform, and the M-Pesa Business App, which enables businesses to track cash flow, forecast revenue, and engage with customers.





Felister Mwiki, an entrepreneur, lauded the event, noting that it gives the business community, especially the small businesses, the opportunity to have knowledge to use financial services like MPESA Mshwari and business Pochi to access financial credit, boosting their stock and ensuring seamless cash flows. ‘It gives us an opportunity as small businesses to have a cash flow because we are able to trade or even borrow a small amount. If you take your Mshwari, you are able to buy goods and repay; it just keeps you afloat in your trade. This has positively impacted small businesses and helped them to grow,’ noted Mwiki.





‘My experience has been in connectivity; being able to get fast and steady internet has really helped the small businesses in the fact that they can be able to trade from anywhere. You can order your goods and make payments just in the comfort of your office,’ she added. She, however, decried the cost of the technological tools, as she pleaded that if the cost were reduced and made affordable, it would help women to integrate technology in their ventures to boost efficiency and growth.





‘But we would want an affordable system that is working for us business owners; if you look into that, where I can be able to get my working tools in terms of computerisation available at a more cost-effective price, then I will be well sorted out,’ alluded Mwiki. She called on other business operators to take advantage of awareness forums like Grow with Safaricom Business, as it enhances networking and knowledge sharing on business opportunities and market access. ‘Let us have systems; let us digitise our business because this is the way to go and Safaricom would be a good partner for all of us,’ she said.

