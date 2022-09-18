Uncategorized 

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Pandor

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:   

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today in Washington, D.C., with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, ahead of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s meeting at the White House with President Biden on September 16.  Secretary Blinken and Minister Pandor discussed ways to collaborate further, building on the successful U.S.-South Africa Strategic Dialogue held in Pretoria in August, and reviewed U.S. and South African priorities for the coming UN General Assembly High-Level Week.

