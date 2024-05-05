Separatist ‘General,’ two others killed in Ndop

Renown separatist ‘General’ Sagon has been killed, according to reliable sources who have knowledge of the matter.

He and two of his collaborators were killed by government soldiers in the early hours of Sunday May 5, 2024 in Bamunka village in Ndop, Ngoketunjia division.

In a video circulated online, the corpses of the separatist fighters are seen in front of heavily armed soldiers, as the population watch from a distance.

Sagon took over from another separatist ‘General’ No Pity who was commanding the entire Ngoketunjia division in the North west region.

He is noted to be among those who helped No Pity to launch a deadly attack on government soldiers in Bamessing village in 2021, that killed aboit 16 special forces.

Source: Cameroon News Agency