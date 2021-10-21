Smile Identity is providing the Identity Verification, Digital KYC, User Onboarding, Document Verification, Liveness Checks, Face Verification, Anti-fraud, and Identity Data Deduplication tools powering the rapid growth and expansion of businesses and startups across Africa.

LAGOS, Nigeria, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Smile Identity , the leading provider of ID verification, document verification, and digital KYC compliance solutions in Africa, announced today the addition of Uganda to our list of covered countries!

This brings us – and our customers – one step closer to our goal of enabling comprehensive digital KYC and ID verification coverage for the entire African continent with only one simple integration to Smile Identity.

This addition also brings the total number of unique identities covered by Smile Identity across Africa to over 300 million. Smile Identity has the widest reach, and most comprehensive coverage of unique identities across Africa; more than any other KYC and Identity Verification provider on the continent.

Irshad Muttur , Aspira’s Chief Operations Officer, says “Smile Identity enables us to onboard customers more securely, mitigating fraud risks and allowing for a more confident business growth.”

Starting immediately, all verified Smile Identity Partners will be able to onboard users in Uganda using the Uganda National ID. There are 17 million unique identities in the NIRA Uganda database. For Smile ID partners, this means 17 million potential customers who can be onboarded in only a matter of seconds.

“Your existing Smile Identity integration means you already support Uganda. All you need to do is specify it in the ID type field,” says Cameron Gray, VP of Product and Engineering.

As we like to say at Smile ID, you now have 17 million new reasons to Smile!

About Smile Identity

Smile Identity is the leading Know Your Customer (KYC) and Identity Verification provider for Africa. We help companies scale rapidly across Africa by confirming the true identity of their users in real time, using any smartphone or computer. Our technology is powered by proprietary Machine Learning algorithms designed specifically for African faces, and our products include Identity Verification, Enhanced Digital KYC, User Onboarding, Document Verification, Liveness Checks, Face Verification, Anti-fraud Checks, and Identity Data Deduplication.

To standardize identity verification across the continent and provide a single solution for a new generation of African companies, Smile Identity works with local ID authorities and has built a platform that combines ID validation with proprietary face verification and liveness checks to support non-surveillance, consent-based access and financial inclusion. The company performs over 1 million identity checks every month across Africa and its software is used in banking, fintech, ride sharing, worker verification, public social welfare programs, and telecommunications. Its customers include payments companies like Paystack , Paga and Chippercash ; neo-banks like Kudabank and Umba ; traditional banks like Stanbic IBTC and Sterling Bank; cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance , Luno, and Paxful; and even supply-chain businesses like Twiga .

With subsidiaries, branch offices and engineers in Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Ghana, Rwanda, Uganda and counting, Smile Identity’s growing team is made up of people from 12 countries, including 8 African nations.

Backed by Costanoa, CRE Venture Capital, Khosla Impact, LocalGlobe and a host of Angel Investors from across Africa, Smile Identity is enabling the growth of tech ecosystems across the African continent while providing infrastructure to build trust online. For more information, please visit www.smileidentity.com .

