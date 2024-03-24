Special Boat Squadron, others in joint operation



The Ghana Navy Special Boat Squadron, the Ghana Army Special Operations Brigade, and the Fighter Squadron of the Ghana Airforce, on Friday, 22nd March 2024, embarked on a joint operation exercise.

The exercise, which formed part of 2024 Exercise Sea Lion, included an amphibious landing where armed navy troops from the special boat squadron descended from sailing ships into fast boats to simulate an offensive, search and rescue efforts on the shore at the Naval Base in Sekondi, Western Naval Command.

The simulation exercise involved the kidnapping of a Minister and his family by terrorists who held them hostage in a building at the shore.

Rear Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS)

It illustrated how the boat squadron with help from the other two squadrons of the armed forces, subdued the acting terrorists and eventually rescued the Minister and his family.

In his address to troops, Rear Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), stated how the operation involving various un

its of the tri-service was a living proof of the competence of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and its commitment to overcome any security challenges.

‘The completion of this major military amphibious exercise involving the Army Special Operations Brigade, the Special Boat Squadron of the Ghana Navy and the Fighter Squadron of the Ghana Airforce stands as a testament to the extraordinary capabilities of the Ghana Armed Forces,’ he said.

The CNS commended all personnel and civilians, who made the naval voyage to cross the equator (latitude zero degrees) and underwent the navy traditional initiation supervised by the various ship captains.

‘To our distinguished passengers who crossed the equator and were initiated by King Neptune as abled-bodied seamen and joining the league of the few sailors who have achieved this feat, your presence on this journey has been invaluable..,’ he said.

The personnel and civilians were awarded certificates and King Neptune Badges for successfully crossing the equator.

Source: G

hana News Agency