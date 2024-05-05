West Region: Transport Delegate urges precautionary measures against seasonal rainfall deficit

By Charity Nginyu

In a recent communique, the Delegate of Transport for the West region of Cameroon alerted residents to take measures in anticipation of the seasonal precipitation forecast for May-June-July 2024.

The said communique predicted a rainfall range from normal to deficient levels, with seasonal accumulations expected to reach only 75-80% of the norm.

‘This bulletin anticipates rainfall in the West region ranging from normal to deficient levels, with seasonal accumulations expected to be between 80 and 75% of the norm,’ it states.

The forecast signals an impending extended dry spell, characterized by sporadic and irregular rainfall throughout the mentioned period.

Highlighting the potential repercussions of this forecast, the Delegate emphasized its adverse impacts across various sectors.

‘This situation will have impacts across several sectors, including water stress resulting in plant withering, decreased agricultural and pasture yields, soil impoverishment, and disruption of hydroelectric

production,’ the communique continues.

To mitigate these challenges, residents are advised to take proactive measures. This includes utilizing suitable seeds, planning for irrigation, wearing facial masks, and ensuring access to potable water.

Source: Cameroon News Agency