World Water Day: Environmental activist calls for wider education on water



Mr Kwadwo Atta Apeakorang, an environmental activist, has called for wider education on water to save the nation’s water bodies from further degradation.

He was at a loss as to why there was very little or no activity on water by the Parliament of Ghana as the nation joined the rest of the world in observing World Water Day 2024.

Mr Apeakorang observed that he did not hear any statement or any activity on the celebration of the Day by the House even though it just went on recess before the celebration of the Day.

World Water Day is held every year on 22 March and it’s a United Nations (UN) day focused on raising awareness of the importance of freshwater.

This year’s theme was ‘Water for Peace’ with the aim to highlight the tensions that can emerge over resources like water, leading to potential instability and conflict, but also the role that water can play, if carefully managed, in promoting peace.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra, Mr Apeakorang, who is also the Founder and Pr

esident for Save the Nation for Future Leaders, a pressure group, described water as ‘God, and source of life.’

The environmental activist, who oppose vehemently to the discharge of wastewater and faecal waste liquid into gutters and storm drains, drew attention to the importance of water as he explained in scientific, physical, mystery, spiritual and metaphysical terms the of role of water in human reproduction, domestic and industrial uses, the generation, growth and development of flora and fauna.

‘Water is God, water is completely life. You can’t joke with it,’ he exclaimed, and said it was time for Ghanaians to take up issues of water and sanitation more seriously

Mr Apeakorang suggested that religious groups to discuss and educate their congregants on water during the week of the World Water Day and engage in Water and Sanitation Theology, by preaching and having sermons on the need to keep water clean and protect it from pollution and damage.

‘The Islamists could dedicate Friday to water, Seventh D

ay Adventist, Saturday, to water; other Christian groups Sunday to water,’ the President and Founder said, and added, ‘the traditionalists can also choose a day during the week to hold discussions and activities on water.’

He called on educational institutions at all the levels-Pre- School, Lower Primary, Upper Primary, Junior High School, Senior High School and the Tertiary Level- to engage actively in water and sanitation activities during the week of World Water Day.

Mr Apeakorang called also on the Environmental Protection Agency, the Water Resources Commission, the Ministry of Environment and Science, Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation and other government agencies, as well as non-government organisations and the private sector to engage in activities to protect the nation’s water resource and water bodies.

Source: Ghana News Agency