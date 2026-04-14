Bitget Launches CFD Copy Trading as Demand for Cross-Market Exposure Accelerates Bitget Launches CFD Copy Trading as Demand for Cross-Market Exposure Accelerates

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), today launched CFD Copy Trading, expanding access to traditional financial markets and allowing users to automatically follow professional traders across forex, commodities, and indices directly from the Bitget platform.

The launch follows strong growth in Bitget’s CFD business, which recently surpassed $6 billion in single-day trading volume as users responded to heightened volatility across global markets. Recent price movements in gold, oil, major currency pairs, and equity indices have drawn increased participation from crypto-native traders seeking broader market exposure as macro conditions become more interconnected.

While that growth has largely been driven by experienced traders able to react quickly to macroeconomic signals, access remains uneven for everyday users who do not actively track market developments or trade across multiple asset classes. CFD Copy Trading is designed to reduce that barrier by allowing users to mirror the strategies of top-performing traders starting from 50 USDT, using the same copy trading framework already familiar across Bitget’s futures and spot products.

“More users are paying attention to macro movements because the opportunity set has widened beyond crypto alone,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “What matters now is making that access practical. Copy trading lowers the execution barrier for users who want exposure to global markets without needing to build that expertise from scratch.”

The product is built on Bitget’s MT5-integrated CFD infrastructure and introduces several mechanisms designed to improve execution and transparency for both traders and followers. MT5 account creation and withdrawal processing are completed in under three seconds through a fully automated backend process, reducing friction at onboarding and settlement. Bitget also applies a High-Water Mark profit-sharing model, under which expert traders only receive profit share when a follower’s account reaches a new net profit high after fully recovering prior losses. This means traders are rewarded only when followers have reached net profitability, aligning incentives more directly across both sides of the strategy.

Performance data including ROI, follower count, and profit-sharing figures refresh hourly, replacing the delayed reporting model still common across much of the market. Profit-sharing settlements are processed daily, and eligible traders can receive up to 30% in profit share, with VIP structures also allowing restricted access portfolios for invited followers.

The launch also expands Bitget’s broader Universal Exchange strategy, which is built around giving users access to multiple asset classes under a single account structure. Through USDT-based margin, users can move between crypto, commodities, forex, and indices without transferring funds between external brokers or converting capital across separate platforms. For crypto users, CFD Copy Trading creates a simpler entry point into traditional financial markets. For experienced MT5 and forex traders, it also creates a new entry point into Bitget’s broader ecosystem, where traditional and digital asset markets increasingly overlap within a single trading environment.

To know more about CFD copy trading, please visit here .

About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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