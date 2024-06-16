

Ouagadougou: The new Director of Communications for Burkina Faso’s Ministry of Sport, Adama Sond© Sanou, has urged his colleagues to unite in efforts to enhance the department’s visibility. He was officially installed on Thursday by Laurencia Napon, the technical advisor to the Ministry of Sport, who represented the Chief of Staff during the ceremony.





According to Burkina Information Agency, Adama Sond© Sanou, who assumed his new role on August 21, 2025, acknowledged the significant expectations and challenges ahead. He emphasized the need for collective action to meet the ministry’s objectives and improve its public visibility. Sanou expressed his awareness of the mission’s importance and called on his colleagues to collaborate closely with him to elevate the ministry’s presence and influence.





In his address, Sanou commended the efforts of his predecessor, Gildas Ou©draogo, and expressed his intention to build upon the foundation laid by Ou©draogo. Having served as Director of Communications for ten months, Ou©draogo departed with a sense of fulfillment and accomplishment. He urged his former colleagues to remain united and dedicated, highlighting that serving the nation is a noble mission that elevates those involved.





Laurencia Napon/Sanou, the technical advisor, encouraged the newly appointed director to align with the strategic vision and dynamic leadership of the Minister of Sport, Youth, and Employment. She emphasized the importance of synergy and collaboration within the ministry to achieve its goals.

