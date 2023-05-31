Cameroon Cup 2023: Hilltop Strikers create major upset to join PWD in 16th Finals.

The first round of the 2023 Cup of Cameroon rounded up on Monday, May 29th with major surprises recorded.
Hilltop Strikers of Bamendakwe is the only team from the North West Regional League that qualified for the next round after beating Gazelle FA of Garoua 5-4 after post penalties. The game ended in a 4-4 draw after regular time.
Hilltop Strikers will face Foudre of Akonolinga in the next round of the competition. Foudre eliminated elite 2 side Unisport of Bafang.
Another major upset in this 32nd finals was the Elimination of Dragon of Yaoundé by a Stade of Bandjoun, a team from the West Regional League. The team thrashed Dragon 4-0 to book her place in the 16th finals where she will face Bamboutos FC of Mbouda in a West Regional clash.
Full Results of the 32nd Finals of the Cameroon Cup 2023 and 16th Finals fixtures.
Aigle royal of Menoua (0-0, : 3-4) Edu SA.
Avion of Nkam 1-0 Ngaoundéré FC
Stade Bertoua 2-1 Sahel of Maroua
Colombe 5-0 Léopard of Douala
Victoria United 2-1Rainbow FC
Racing of Bafoussam 1-0 Njalla Quan
Canon Yaoundé 2-1 Lumière FC
Pwd bamenda 7-1 Dream Olympic
Eding sport 5-0 Ngaoundal Academy
Coton sport 4-0 Yong sport
Krimi FC 1-0 Ofta of kribi
Djiko 4-0 FC Bamenda
CFC de Garoua ( 3-0 walk-over ) UMS
Fovu baham 6-3 Abong mbang FC
Apejes 5-0 Best Talent Sport
Fauve Azur 2-0 Épervier of Ebolowa
Renaissance 2-4 Futuro of Yaoundé
Dynamo 2-0 Caïman
Union (3-0 walk-over) Rangers
Fap 4-0 Sable FC
Astres 2-1 AS Nylon
Foncha Street 0-0 (3-4) Atlantic of Kribi
Unisport 1-2 Foudre of Akonolinga
Lausanne (0-3 Walk-over) South West 1
Gazelle 4-4 (4-5) Hilltop Strikers
Bamboutos FC 2-2 (6-5) Africa FA
Stade Renard 4-0 Santos of Koza
AS Fortuna 2-1 Volcan of Noun
YAFOOT 0-0 (4-5) Pouma FC
TKC 7-3 Espoir of Mogode
Aigle of Moungo 1-0 Academie of Nyom.
Here are 16 finals fixtures.
EDU SA vs CFC of Garoua
Djiko FC vs Canon
Bamboutos FC vs Stade of Bandjoun
PWD vs Fauve Azur
Coton vs APEJES
Hilltop Strikers vs Foudre of Akonolinga
Racing vs Victoria United
Futuro of Yaoundé vs UNION
FAP vs Atlantic of Kribi
Eding vs Krimi FC
Aigle of Moungo vs Avion
Stade of Bertoua vs TKC
Pouma FC vs Colombe
Dynamo vs South West 1
Fovu vs Astres
Stade Renard vs AS Fortuna
Source: Cameroon News Agency