Head of State opens CISSA Extraordinary Summit in Malabo

Under the high patronage of the President of the Republic, Head of State and Government, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, the Extraordinary Summit of African Heads of Intelligence on Security Challenges on the African continent is taking place in Malabo from the 27th to the 31st.

The opening ceremony on Friday, 28th October, at the International Conference Hall in Sipopo, was overseen by the Head of State, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, in the presence of the CISSA Acting Chairperson, Abbas Kamel, the Minister to the Presidency, Charged with External Security and Head of Intelligence and Security Services, Juan Antonio Bibang Nchuchuma, the Representative of the African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, and the Executive Secretary of CISSA, Zainab Ali Kotoko.

Following several speeches, the Head of State, in his opening address, stressed that calling the meeting was in order to share reflections of common interest at a crucial time when the continent is facing multifaceted threats and challenges that compromise the development, peace and stability of African countries, while renewing Equatorial Guinea’s commitment to continue supporting the Intelligence and Security Committee for Africa, CISSA.

At another point the patron of the CISSA headquarters in Addis Ababa stressed that the organisation must work in collaboration and cooperation with the African Union member countries, in order to prevent as a priority the constant threats that are being seen on our continent, the enormous challenges and threats coming from other latitudes, which also represent a dangerous threat, and to find answers to why armed and terrorist groups continue to enjoy an operational capability that is superior to that of African states.

“CISSA represents an essential tool in the preservation and integrity of Africa; that is why the Heads of Intelligence Services must play their roles responsibly, advising political leaders to raise awareness of the importance of CISSA,” the Head of State added.

The summit’s opening ceremony came to a close with a group photograph.

