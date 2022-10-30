Manuel Mba Nchama meets María Teresa Manuela

As part of the work schedule of the Equatorial Guinea Director General for Human Rights at the 73rd ordinary session of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, Manuel Mba Nchama met Maria Teresa Manuela, Commissioner of the African Commission Charged with Human Rights for Portuguese-speaking Countries.

At the meeting, the two figures exchanged impressions on progress with respect to Human Rights in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, with particular focus on the abolition of the death penalty. The action brought congratulations for our Government from María Teresa Manuela, who also welcomed the meeting because, in her own words, “I have long wanted to make contact with someone who could act as a focal point between the African Commission on Human Rights and the Republic of Equatorial Guinea on Human Rights issues at a regional level”.

Towards the end of the meeting, the head of the commission reminded the director general that, according to the archives of the office she heads, “there are six States that are party to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, the Maputo Protocol and other regional treaties. However, some of these countries do not submit their periodical reports as required under the Commission’s rules of procedure. I therefore recommend Equatorial Guinea to comply with the regional mechanisms required by the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, in terms of submitting periodical reports, just as it complies with international mechanisms before the United Nations Human Rights Council”.

For his part, Manuel Mba Nchama, in response to his interlocutor’s remarks, made clear Equatorial Guinea’s willingness to present these periodical reports in the same way as our country does in Geneva. He also confirmed the Equatoguinean Government’s willingness to promote, guarantee, protect and consolidate human rights, while maintaining close cooperation with the African Union Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government