Notice of expression of interest

The Public Finance Modernisation Support Project (PAMFP) is launching two calls for the recruitment of two firms or companies within the framework of its activities.

1. The first call for tenders regards the contracting of a consultancy firm to develop the IT skills of staff at the Republic of Equatorial Guinea Ministry for Finance, the Economy and Planning, in other words, to provide training on IT systems.

2. The second call for tenders concerns the contracting of an Engineering and Computer Services Company for the Diagnosis of the Interconnection of the Computer Networks of the General Directorates involved in the PAMFP at the Equatorial Guinea Ministry for Finance, the Economy and Planning.

For further information, please read full details on the calls for tenders in the attached documents

Source: Official Web Page of the Government