

Kapsabet: In a bold move to boost entrepreneurship and economic growth, the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) Nandi Chapter has officially launched the Nandi Business Magazine. The special edition publication will be showcasing investment opportunities and business potential within the county.





According to Kenya News Agency, the launch took place at a Kapsabet hotel, bringing together business leaders, county government officials, investors, and other key stakeholders. The event signified a renewed commitment to deepen collaboration between the public and private sectors in advancing trade and enterprise.





Speaking during the launch, Nandi Governor Stephen Sang lauded the county’s business community for its resilience and innovation. He emphasised that since taking office, he has witnessed significant strides in the county’s commercial growth. “As a county government, we are keen on strengthening partnerships with our traders and investors to unlock the full economic potential of Nandi,” he said.





Governor Sang was also officially installed as the Patron of the KNCCI Nandi Chapter, a role he described as an honour and a responsibility to help shape a more vibrant and inclusive business environment. He encouraged local businesses to enrol with the Chamber to benefit from the numerous opportunities that come with membership, including networking, policy advocacy, market access, and capacity building.





KNCCI-Nandi CEO Mr. Festus Kipkoech reaffirmed the Chamber’s commitment to supporting local businesses. “This magazine is more than just a publication; it’s a voice for our entrepreneurs. It offers a platform for members to tell their stories, share successes, and access critical information that can help scale up their businesses,” he noted.





Alfet Jilo, the Nandi Central Deputy County Commissioner, also addressed the gathering, stressing the importance of partnerships in accelerating grassroots development. She commended KNCCI for its inclusive approach and assured the business community of the national government’s support in providing a safe and conducive environment for trade to flourish.





The KNCCI Nandi Chapter aims to bring together SMEs, traders, and investors under one umbrella to connect, advocate, and create access to opportunities. With the launch of the Nandi Business Magazine, local entrepreneurs now have a central platform to showcase innovation, attract partnerships, and remain informed about emerging market trends.





“As more businesses in Nandi join this growing network, they stand to gain visibility, access to new markets, and all the tools necessary to thrive in a competitive environment,” said Governor Sang. The magazine is expected to become a key resource in positioning Nandi as a business-friendly county, inviting both local and foreign investment while nurturing homegrown enterprises.

