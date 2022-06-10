Mark Simon Named Vice President Operations & Manufacturing for Nikkiso Clean Energy and Industrial Gases Group Pumps Functional Unit

TEMECULA, Calif., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries’ Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (“Group”), a part of the Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan) group of companies, is pleased to announce that Mark Simon has been named Vice President, Operations & Manufacturing for the Pumps Functional Unit.

Mark has significant operations and global experience, most recently with Ebara in Reno for the last nine years, providing leadership as the Vice President of Operations/General Manager for the Cryodynamics division. His extensive education and certifications include a BS in Business Management, Greenbelt Lean/Six Sigma Certification, and ISO/QS 9000 certification.

In this role, Mark will lead global operations for the Cryogenic Pumps Business Unit and work to align and adjust the Group’s sites for growth, quality standards, safety, and reporting. He will develop and implement the global manufacturing strategy and operational excellence management system.

“Mark’s impressive background and experience in the industrial machinery and energy industry will be of great benefit to NCEIG Pumps Unit and he will serve as a new member of our Senior Leadership Team,” according to Daryl Lamy, President, Cryogenic Pumps Unit.

Mark will be based in Reno, Nevada, and will travel extensively to the Group’s global and domestic pump locations. With this addition, Nikkiso continues their commitment to be both a global and local presence for their customers.

